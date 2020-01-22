Tuesday was the final day that the St. Joseph School District accepted applications for one of two seats on the Board of Education, and six candidates are now vying for positions currently held by board members Kappy Hodges and Lori Prussman.
Kenneth Reeder, a small-business owner and former substitute teacher in St. Joseph, has applied for a seat in the past, but said that he won’t give up on the St. Joseph School District.
“One thing they’re going to have is somebody that’s fighting for them,” Reeder said of taxpayers. “(I would be) someone who is going to talk and not just go along with. (I would be) someone who is going to raise their hand and step up and fight the battle, no matter how strong the wind may be.”
Lori Witham is a retired teacher with almost 30 years of experience. She taught at both elementary and middle schools and says she has a unique perspective due to her experience.
“I have a perspective of the ins and outs of the district and how the district operates from the ground up,” she said. “And I think that provides a little bit of insight that someone else might not have.”
Joshua Hall is a graduate of Benton High School and Missouri Western, having been a lifelong resident of St. Joseph. He also has a daughter who went through the public school system in St. Joseph.
“I don’t want to say, ‘It’s too late. We’ve got to close the schools.’ I don’t want to say that we can’t ever build a new school. I just want to have as many conversations as I can so that I understand the situation and explain it to other people that maybe don’t have the time to invest into that level of the projects.”
Rick Gilmore is a business owner and investor in the community and has had several children and grandchildren attend schools in the St. Joseph School District. He said he has plenty of experiences with budgeting and handling expenses as well as in construction that could help propel the district forward.
“I want to do what the public wants to do. I wouldn’t push my agenda, but personally, I feel St. Joe as a community needs a brand new high school with all the latest services,” Gilmore said. “I think it would attract industry and retain a lot of people that have a lot of the better positions in St. Joe that are now traveling to live in the Platte City area.”
Michelle Traster is a local resident who graduated from the school district and currently works at Missouri Western. Her parents graduated from public schools in the area as well, and her five children are currently working their way through Spring Garden, Benton and Missouri Western. She said she hopes to advocate for students and parents. Living in the South End, that can be difficult to do, she admitted.
“I hope to be a voice for those parents like me and for the children, because we really do need to put the children’s needs first,” she said. “I’d also like to see something done that we have a plan and we can actually stick to it.”
The final candidate, Brian Shewell, applied on the final day for registration. Originally from Excelsior Springs, Missouri, he graduated from Missouri Western and currently lives in St. Joseph. His fiancée is currently a teacher in the St. Joseph School District, one of several reasons why he was inspired to run for the school board.
“Seeing the impact that the school board can have on children really is a driving factor,” Shewell said. “Plus, my mother served on the school board at my home district, and to watch the impact that she had and how people looked to her for guidance really helped drive my decision to file.”
The six candidates now will have time to campaign before the April election.