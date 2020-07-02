A firework business that started in the back of a car 125 years ago still remains today as the second-oldest fireworks company in the country, Schneitter Fireworks and Importing Co.
H.E. Schneitter was a businessman back in 1895 with a radio, sporting goods and fireworks business. Stacy Schneitter Blake is a fourth generation running the company today at 12801 County Road 352.
“Our company was the first one to bring in pop-pop snappers from Brazil into the United States,” Blake said.
The business has moved around over the years, including Downtown St. Joseph until moving to its current location in 1993.
Blake said the company is unique to other fireworks stands due to the tradition and loyalty it has with customers.
“There’s people that travel two to three hours just to come to our store because they grew up coming to Schneitters,” Blake said. “We call those people our fireworks family because we got to know their family over many many years and I got to grow up with them.”
Since Schneitters is a wholesale company, it’s around all year, but sees the most business in Missouri’s shooting season during June 20 to July 10 and over New Year’s.
Blake said this season has been unique to others due to COVID-19, but consumers are excited to be out and eager to buy fireworks.
“They want to spend time with their families outside and this is an activity that you can do that and social distance,” Blake said. “People want to celebrate and be around others.”
This year the company also offers an online store and curbside pickup for those not comfortable coming into the store.
One way to celebrate the company's 125 years was designing a 125th anniversary cake just for Schneitter Fireworks.
“It’s a 350-ram cake designed locally by designers in St. Joe and it’s on sale for our local people to get to share our anniversary,” Blake said.
Another unique aspect of Schneitter's is the staff's commitment to help and get to know customers.
“I get to hear their stories of how fireworks have impacted their family or how they just get to have fun and that’s what fuels us,” Blake said.
The company also started its first fireworks brand this year called Danger Doll Fireworks. The brand became popular online quickly and already sold out for the season.
“Next year you’ll be able to see more of our line and we’re excited already for next month to start on the line for 2021,” Blake said.