A scheduled protest has now been moved to a virtual platform after the group received threats online.

Organizers of the Justice for George Floyd had planned a peaceful protest at the Nodaway County Courthouse for Saturday, however, threats on social media from a group of individuals made them afraid that people would be in danger.

One of the organizers, Monica Zeigel, has been a lifelong resident of Nodaway County, believes issues with racism need to be discussed, as many may not know how their actions affect others.

“I’ve never thought of myself as a racist, but I also wasn’t aware of the fear of microaggressions, the things that people of color in our community go through on a daily basis and it just blew my mind and made me sad,” Zeigel said. “This needs to be brought to light, this isn’t just a big-city thing. This is what good old farm country people think too.”

Zeigel believes the majority of Nodaway residents are good people and that they just may not understand what can be hurtful to people of color.

The initial plan for the protest was for people to bring signs, a pastor was going to start the event with a prayer, and the protesters were going to walk around the courthouse in honor of Floyd.

“Then we were going to have a platform where people could come up and talk about things they have experienced while living in Maryville,” Zeigel said.

The posts on social media made potential attendees afraid to come,” People were talking about coming there with their guns and not being afraid to open fire at the first sign of trouble,” Zeigel said.

Law enforcement did monitor the posts and talked with the organizers about safety measures.

“The individuals that were generating a lot of hateful comments on social media, we’ve identified them, some had been interviewed, so I think we’re kind of on top of that,” Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong, said.

Strong said the concern comes in for an outside source that might come in and they are preparing for that.

In agreement with Zeigel, Strong said the individuals making the threats do not represent the Nodaway County as a whole.

After law enforcement and the peaceful protest organizers discussed the possible threats, the organizers decided to move the protest to a virtual platform.

“I can’t live with myself putting other people’s children in danger. I’m incredibly saddened and disappointed, because I wanted to do this to basically show the world, that ‘Hey, look at these peaceful protests, look at middle America, and middle class white America, who are on your side who are on the side of the black community,’” Zeigel said.

On the Facebook event page titled, “Justice for George Floyd,” individuals said they still plan on showing up at the courthouse.

Zeigel and the other organizers are not a part of that group and will be working with Strong and other law enforcement for the Facebook live protest, which Zeigel said will be more like a conversation.

“I’ve had some people contact me privately through Facebook, who are people of color, who want to share their stories that are afraid of putting a target on their back, so that they can share their stories,” Zeigel said.

The Facebook live event will take place Saturday at 3 p.m., for more information, visit the event page Justice for George Floyd.