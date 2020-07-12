Practice fields sit empty on the Griffon campus, awaiting the return of the reigning Super Bowl champions in 2021.
Before the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe, Missouri Western State University was set to bring back the Chiefs pending some renovations to facilities.
The two improvements included more seating to be added around the practice fields for fans to enjoy the team and renovations to Scanlon Hall; a freshmen dormitory where the Chiefs spend their summers.
The grass berm was completed and has been for a little while. But the improvements at Scanlon Hall — new carpets and improvements to dorm rooms — have been postponed until next year since the Chiefs won’t be up in town.
“In terms of Scanlon Hall, because of COVID 19, that project is pushed back by a year. We are talking with private folks and others who might be able to help us out with that. We are targeting upgrades for Scanlon Hall next summer,” Missouri Western President Matt Wilson said.
As previously reported by News-Press NOW all of the funding for both projects are not from university funds. The city and county covered the grass berm and they are going to fill in the soil that was used for it on campus as well. Wilson said the berm will be used for fans to sit on and there is room on top for tents that fans can use in the future.
The funding for Scanlon Hall was ready to be put into action and bids for the construction were set to be placed until the campus was shut down.
“The timeframe on that with Scanlon Hall was the availability of funds. So we wouldn’t have started on that unless those funds would have come,” Wilson said. “We had everything in place to start in terms of bids that were out and work that was needed. It was just depending on whether or not the funding would come in.”
Missouri Western administration reached out to the Chiefs once these problems started to arise which played a role in the team not being up here this summer.
The major factor for their absence was the NFL requiring teams to host training camp at their own facilities. When the Chiefs officially announced camp would be in Kansas City the team mentioned they filed an appeal to the NFL to see if they would be able to still go to Missouri Western. Wilson said that the appeal speaks to how much the Chiefs value the community and Missouri Western.
“I do know that the Chiefs really pushed the NFL because they wanted to be in St. Joseph,” Wilson said. “That is a great thing that the Chiefs want to be here to that degree when the NFL says the teams have to stay at their home facilities. That they would at least push the envelope and say they really want to be in St. Joe.”
Even though Wilson will not be the president of the University by the time Scanlon Hall is up for the improvements he remained confident that all the funding would pan out next year like it was supposed to this year.