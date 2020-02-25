A 15-year-old teen battling cancer from Savannah, Missouri, has had two experiences of a lifetime in the same month.
Will Walker received tickets to see the Kansas City Chiefs compete and win the Super Bowl in Miami and appeared on The Ellen Show, all in February.
Walker has been battling an incurable synovial sarcoma, while working with a nonprofit organization Fighting All Monsters. The organization supports children facing life-threatening challenges.
Various children in the organization put together clips to P. Diddy’s song “Bad Boys For Life,” as an effort to get his attention.
“We were trying to get Diddy to dance with us to try and get awareness out about childhood cancer and that only 4% of money goes to childhood cancer,” Walker said.
The video became viral and caught the attention of talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.
“She called all the families in the video to see who was the most outgoing to come on the show,” Walker said.
Eight members from the organization were flown out to Los Angeles and appeared on the talk show. While on the show Walker shared the reason why the group picked Diddy’s song.
“The lyrics connect with us because in the song it says, ‘We survive what we’ve been through,’ and we’re all battling cancer and we ain’t going anywhere,” Walker said.
The statement ‘We ain’t going anywhere’ has become a motto for Walker and other kids in the organization to encourage them to continue to push through their battles.
During the show, Ellen surprised the group with an appearance from Diddy.
“I didn’t think he was going to come out because they showed us a clip of him stuck in Miami,” Walker said. “Dancing with P. Diddy — didn’t think I’d ever do that.”
While in Los Anglese, Walker also rode in a helicopter over the city, went to Universal Studios and met various celebrities, including David Dobrik, Jason Nash and Zane Hijazi.
Walker’s very thankful for the experiences and support he’s received in the last month and loved being with others dealing with the same struggles.
“It was awesome because I feel like it’s easier to connect with people that are going through the same thing you are,” Walker said.
Ellen also surprised the group with a $25,000 check from Shutterfly to support the nonprofit.
“It means a lot because the more money we raise we can give out to other cancer families, which I love doing,” Walker said.
Walker wants to continue to help other kids like him and is getting ready to go to Nashville, Tennessee, in a couple weeks to be an ambassador for Sunshine Kids, a camp for cancer kids.
“It’s amazing to be a role model and show other kids that if I can do it, you can do it,” Walker said.