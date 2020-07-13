The Savannah R-III School Board is moving to a different location for its monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 14, due to a large number of people wanting to comment about the recent debate of the Savages mascot.
In a public notice, the school board said the meeting will be held in the Savannah High School gym to accommodate an anticipated large number of people and to allow proper social distancing.
Although the board will be hearing comments from the public on the matter of the mascot, they will not be addressing it at this month's meeting.
Members of the community wishing to speak at the meeting are urged by the board to submit a comment card at the meeting and state what item on the agenda they would like to talk about and will be allowed three minutes to speak.
A reminder also is included in the notice that the president of the board has the authority to regulate and limit the public's part if needed.