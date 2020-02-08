In 143 years the Savannah Reporter has gone through multiple owners, and now Ken and Brent Rosenauer are bringing a new purpose to the Andrew County newspaper.
Since the 1980s, Ken Rosenauer has had his eye on the paper when he worked there as a reporter, and he even made an offer to buy it, but that wasn’t what life had in store for him at the time.
Guy and Leslie Speckman owned the paper for the last 18 years and made an effort to reach out to Rosenauer when they thought about selling it.
“We were approached by the newspaper broker back in June and we couldn’t quite work things out to make it happen,” Ken Rosenauer said. “The broker came back in October and said they’ve dropped the price and asked if we were interested still and we were interested.”
It was a lengthy process before the Rosenauers were able to close the deal on Jan. 30, but they knew with their experience and family bond they could have an impact.
“Savannah is absolutely home to us, and it’s so exciting to know that we can make a difference up here in our hometown,” Brent Rosenauer said.
Ken and Brent are both Missouri Western State University graduates, and Ken taught journalism there for 34 years before retiring in 2013. The two feel they have the knowledge needed to make the paper successful.
“There’s already all kinds of ideas about things we have to enhance our position and increase our service and find new ways to get to eyeballs,” Ken Rosenauer said.
The Rosenauers don’t want to make any changes to staff except for additions of new employees. The biggest changes they’re looking to make are related to content.
“We’re going to get better at delivering news, add more features and stories of interest, do more special sections and maybe do some writing and photo contests,” Ken Rosenauer said.
The Rosenauers put out their first edition as the paper’s new owners on Feb. 6, just a week after closing the deal.
“People are glad that we bought the Reporter and they’re looking forward to seeing what we do, and that’s such a great reinforcement to keep us going,” Ken Rosenauer said.
Brent Rosenauer loves being able to continue working in the career of journalism, but enjoys it even more since it’s with family.
“It’s nice to get back with someone that agrees with the direction I’m working at and wants to truly make the difference that I want to make,” Brent Rosenauer said.
They hope their additions become new traditions, but they’ll always keep the same goal the paper’s had since 1876.
“If in the end all they said about our work here is that we made a difference, then we will have done our jobs well,” Ken Rosenauer said.