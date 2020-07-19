The Savannah R-III School District announced Sunday a student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19.
The positive test has led to the cancelation of boys basketball practices through July 29 with a review underway regarding football practices and possible contact with other individuals.
The district has asked all boys basketball players who attended open gym July 15 to quarantine for 14 days due to possible contact, while football practices for July 15 to 17 are being examined. These practices were held with small group transitions, meaning not all of the team members had close contact with the infected individual. All contacts will be notified and given quarantine guidance upon completion of the investigation.