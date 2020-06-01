Luci Kiesler was walking out of a grocery store with her mother when they happened upon a homeless man asking for money.
She watched her mother, Kristy Fender, hand over a few $1 bills.
Afterward, the 8-year-old girl had a question: “Why’d you do that?”
Her mother said it could help the man pay for his dinner that night.
“I said, 'Maybe we can, like, do something to help the homeless,'” Luci said.
That moment was all it took. The girl’s brain began turning and developing the possibilities behind her new mission.
“We started to make keychains and we're starting to make coasters,” Luci said.
Through social media and the support of friends and family, the Savannah, Missouri, third grader has raised $138.
At heart, Luci is still an 8-year-old. She is working on her back-handspring at gymnastics and wishes the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t affecting her community and school.
But she he plans to create a cookbook after asking for recipes from the community, and all of the funds will also go towards her nonprofit, Help the Homeless.
“Just caring about yourself is selfish,” Luci said. “If other people need help and you don’t help, it’s really rude.”
Her mother has asked the United Way of Greater St. Joseph for help on deciding the best place to direct the funds.
To find out more about how you can help, request to join the private Facebook group H.T.H Andrew County. To contact the group, email h.t.h.051620@gmail.com.
