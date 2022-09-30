top story Savannah faces Cameron in Week 6 of HS football News-Press NOW Chloe Godding Author email Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jacob Meikel | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Check out the halftime scores for your favorite city and area teams.Savannah is up 28-0 against Cameron.Central trails Fort Osage 35-7.Benton is down 41-7 against Maryville.Lafayette trails Chillicothe 26-7.Mid-Buchanan leads North Platte 28-21.East Buchanan is up 42-0 against West Platte.St. Joseph Christian falls to Albany 64-0 after two quarters of play.Bishop LeBlond is down 28-24 against Kansas City East Christian.Check back at newspressnow.com tonight and tune in to News-Press NOW at 10 p.m. for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cameron Savannah Leblond Buchanan Christian Sport Christianity Halftime Chloe Godding Author email Follow Chloe Godding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety Albany man suffers serious injuries in Friday crash Public Safety Iowa man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash +2 Education All-city fourth grader event shows off symphony +2 Public Safety Area volunteers headed to aid in Florida More Local News → 0:45 Sunny Friday Forecast 16 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
