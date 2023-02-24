top story Savannah community mourns loss of athletic director News-Press NOW Chloe Godding Author email Feb 24, 2023 Feb 24, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email File photo | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Savannah R-III School District announced that the high school's athletic director died unexpectedly Friday. Chad Dreyer served as Savannah's athletic director since 2016 and has been a longtime member of the community. "Chad was a pillar in our schools and touched the lives of many throughout the district and the community," the district said in a statement. Counselors will be available to those in need on Monday, the district said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Public Administration Institutions School Systems Politics Chloe Godding Author email Follow Chloe Godding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +58 Regional News Snow, rain slam California as Michigan suffers without power +11 Regional News Brockovich warns Ohio town of dangers after train crash +2 Nebraska New Mexico governor pans Forest Service amid wild cow fight More Regional News → National News +4 National News Chicago mayor's race dominated by concerns about crime +2 Sports Florida Democrats to pick party chair after tough midterms World News Mexican states in hot competition over possible Tesla plant More National News → 1:07 Friday, February 24th. Snow is developing in Kansas, heading over us. 6 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
