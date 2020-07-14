SAVANNAH, Mo. — The Savannah R-III board of education set aside hours of time on Tuesday to hear from members of the public oppositely engaged in the cause to change the district's mascot and the mission to stop this proposal.
Stancy Orr Bond, the board of education president, explained that the mascot debate forum, held in the gymnasium of the Savannah High School, focused entirely on what members of the public had to say.
The board had not had any agenda item to consider the future of the mascot, and board members elected to not adjust this plan aside from accommodating the array of speakers and dozens of members of the public who showed up to watch.
"So, we will put this on a future board agenda so that we can address this at a later date," Bond said. "I'm not sure how we are going to move forward, but we will move forward from this."
No plans have yet been made to consider the future of the mascot, which is considered offensive by some because of what are perceived to be negative connotations with the word "savage" in relation to Native American identity and culture.
"Some people are just trying to change things for the sake of change," one man speaking in favor of retaining the mascot told the board during the event. "Or to make themselves look good ... Savannah R-III school district is one of the finest school districts around ... For me, the Savage mascot is part of the heart and soul of the community."
A member of the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas spoke to say that the "Savage" identity is not necessarily something that needs to be dispensed with, but the mascot image of a man with a painted face and feathers threaded into his long hair is disrespectful of Native Americans.
"If you want to keep the mascot, fine," he said. "But change the picture."