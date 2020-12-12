Santa was in Downtown St. Joseph for the second week in a row Saturday to take pictures with kids and hear what they want for Christmas.
People were allowed to take free pictures, but it looked a little different as there was a glass divider between the kids and Santa and Mrs. Claus.
This was part of the holiday festivities in Downtown St. Joseph. There was also horse and carriage rides were also available from five to eight p.m.
Event Organizer Jason Hudson said the Downtown shops have specials and appreciate the business from everyone.
"There's even a barrier between Santa Claus and the kids, vut it's a lot of fun, and we're really encouraging people to come down supports downtown St. Joseph, by coming and seeing Santa Claus," Hudson said.
The Winter Princesses will be Downtown next weekend from two to six p.m. to have socially distanced fun with kids.