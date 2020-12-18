With less than a week until Christmas, a local Santa could use a little holiday spirit sent his way.
This time of year usually keeps "Santa Scott," aka Scott Hoover, busy between scheduling home visits, doing Zoom calls and taking pictures with kids from around the area. Unfortunately, Santa is sick and having to cancel the remainder of his visits and stops.
"He is always excited about doing Santa but was even more so this year simply because of everything that's been going on with COVID-19," said Hoover's daughter, Tannara Mayhugh. "You could definitely tell he was upset about it, and maybe a little heartbroken."
Hoover already had to cancel some of his larger events this year due to the ongoing pandemic.
“I do believe Santa is needed a bit more this year, especially kids not being able to see their friends and teachers," Hoover told News-Press NOW earlier this month. "I think everybody just needs a little Santa.”
In efforts to lift "Santa's" spirits this holiday season, Mayhugh is suggesting kids send him get-well letters or pictures.
"Maybe it is because I grew up with him as my dad, but my all-time favorite Christmas movie is 'The Year Without a Santa Claus'," Mayhugh said.
In the movie, Santa wakes up with a cold and the doctor suggests that since he feels bad he should change his usual holiday routine. Santa then takes the holiday off and children from across the world send their own presents to him.
"He has been doing this since I was born, so over 30 years," Mayhugh said. "I just thought maybe for the community to give back to him the way he has given so much joy."
Letters can either be dropped off or mailed to Hoover's home near Krug Park at 1125 Magnolia Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64505.