The campus around Bode Ice Arena welcomed on Saturday dozens of runners, cyclists and some just out for a casual stroll to benefit mental health services.
The Samaritan Center organized the Let's Taco Bout It 5K Run-Walk to raise funds for its work. The center provides more than 8,000 sessions by therapeutic and counseling professionals to the community each year. Saturday's proceeds directly funded this, to ensure the sessions go on, regardless of patient ability to pay. The taco theme of the event represented the availability of Mexican food, among other concessions.
"So we see, we don't turn anybody down," said Kara McGhee, an autism therapy specialist. "We see everybody regardless of financial need. And we, we don't turn anybody away. We see everybody, we want to take care of everybody in our community."
Christine Feuerbacher, director of development and marketing, said the center is devoted to providing care with dignity to those most in need. A lot of the people the center treats don't even know beforehand that they have a condition that would benefit from therapy.
"We know that there's a lot of undiagnosed autism, there are lots of things in our community that just need extra attention, and that's what we're here for," Feuerbacher said. "We want to make sure that we provide services in a dignified manner and that people are able to get the care that they need."
