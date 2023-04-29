Runners

People proceed past the starting line on Saturday outside Bode Ice Arena during the Let's Taco Bout It 5K Run/Walk event held by The Samaritan Center. 

 Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

The campus around Bode Ice Arena welcomed on Saturday dozens of runners, cyclists and some just out for a casual stroll to benefit mental health services. 

The Samaritan Center organized the Let's Taco Bout It 5K Run-Walk to raise funds for its work. The center provides more than 8,000 sessions by therapeutic and counseling professionals to the community each year. Saturday's proceeds directly funded this, to ensure the sessions go on, regardless of patient ability to pay. The taco theme of the event represented the availability of Mexican food, among other concessions. 

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

