Like Christmas trees and house decorations, the red kettles of the Salvation Army have become a mainstay of the holiday season.
Major Ronald Key, the commander of the Kansas and Western Missouri Division of the Salvation Army, says that this is because of the appearance of the first kettle back in 1886 in San Francisco.
“They were trying to feed the homeless, and the Salvation Army put a big pot out asking for donations, and that’s how it all started,” Key said.
He notes that the tradition continues now in over 100 countries around the world, raising millions of dollars each year to feed the hungry and house the homeless.
“We do this for about six weeks or so, and the community here has been very generous,” he said.
All of the funds given through the annual kettle drive in St. Joseph go to meet needs in the St. Joseph area, including providing clothing, food and shelter.
Special events like the coat giveaway that the organization does every winter and back-to-school supply giveaways are also funded by the kettle drive.
The Salvation Army center at 602 Messanie St. works every day of the year to provide food, clothing and shelter for those in need. Key notes that there are also social workers on site to give one-on-one help or help to families who need it.
Recently, family housing units were added in St. Joseph. In the last three years, Key estimates over 120 families have been helped with temporary housing.
“It’s a 30-, 60- or 90-day program, depending on the need. The thing we’re most proud of ... is that 80% of the people who leave us get permanent housing,” Key said. That means the programs tailored to the needs of a particular family become a “hand up” to help them bridge gaps and move on to permanent housing and jobs.
Key’s “rank” is part of the Salvation Army system that has been around since the group’s beginnings in the 19th Century. Key says that upon graduation from the training school (seminary), graduates are “provisional lieutenants.” After this, they become “captains,” and captains are the ranking for pastors. Those who are given regional oversight, like Key, are given the rank of major. Some, after a long time of service and based upon the need of the organization attain the rank of colonel. One general is elected to provide oversight of the organization.
For the immediate future, Key hopes the positive giving trends he has seen so far this holiday season continues and the Salvation Army reaches its goals in regard to the kettles. From there, he said, his office will be able to properly distribute funds to begin 2023 with strong momentum. He feels the family shelter is a unique contribution to the needs of St. Joseph: “These are not like hotel rooms; these are more like apartments.”
He adds that a new playground is being completed for children whose families are living in the shelter apartments. Finally, Key says that being a part of the United Way partnership allows the Salvation Army to partner with the many non-profits in the St. Joseph area to meet the widest array of needs possible.
