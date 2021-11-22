Salvation Army looking for more Bell Ringers

With the holidays right around the corner, Salvation Army bell ringers will begin popping up outside of businesses to raise money for those in need. But the St. Joseph Salvation Army is having trouble finding people to fill the role.
Salvation Army Major Ronald Key said the local organization only has four paid bell ringers, and it needs to have six to eight. Besides the paid bell ringers, he said the group has some volunteer bell ringers. He said they will continue to accept applications for the position of paid bell ringer, and interested individuals can sign up at the Salvation Army office or online.
“If you're looking for a part time job ... we’re out till Christmas eve,” Key said. “Could be up to 40 hours per week depending how much the person wants to work. So, we’re continuing to take those applications also.”
Key said the money raised by bell ringers will stay in St. Joseph and will be used throughout the year, not just around the holidays.
Key said a paid bell ringer will receive $10.30 per hour, and he will drive bell ringers to their locations and back. He said that bell ringers will be scheduled from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and that bell ringers should be prepared to dress for the cold weather.
“(The schedule) stays the same,” Key said. “The only days we don’t ring is Thanksgiving, and we don’t ring on Sunday.”
Key said they will likely receive most of their unpaid volunteer bell ringers after Thanksgiving.
“We do have some (volunteers right now),” he said. “It just depends on the day. Like today (Monday), I have two volunteers and I have four paid people out ... this past Saturday, we had more volunteers out than we had paid people.”
Key said they will also have more volunteers on the weekend, along with some during the evening when they get off work.
Compared to last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, Key said the Salvation Army has seen more volunteers but less paid bell ringers.
“It’s a little different than the COVID season last year,” he said. “I was expecting a lot more people to sign up to ring this year, and they haven’t.”
He said it is still hard to judge the situation until he gets more paid bell ringers, but the volunteers will help fill in spots during the day.
“So, we’re looking forward to that,” Key said. “As of right now ... we’re only a little bit behind (in bell ringer numbers). We’re not a whole bunch. But we haven’t gotten really busy-busy into the season yet, so we’re hoping that picks up, and the people start thinking about it after Thanksgiving.”
Interested bell ringers can visit www.registertoring.com to apply.
