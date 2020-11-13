The Salvation Army’s 2020 Red Kettle Campaign in St. Joseph has kicked off and continues through Thursday, Dec. 24, every day except Thanksgiving and Sundays.
This year, volunteers will be ringing bells at several locations in the community, including Price Chopper, Hobby Lobby, East Hills Shopping Center, Hy-Vee and Sam’s Club. To volunteer to be a Salvation Army bell ringer, call 816-232-5824 Ext. 200.
“Salvation Army bell ringers are a cherished symbol of Christmas, the season of giving,” said Major Ronald Key. “Volunteers are critical to the overall success of our Red Kettle Campaign. We encourage individuals, families and groups to sign up for a shift – it’s a fun, easy way to help those less fortunate in our community.”
The money collected during the 2020 Red Kettle Campaign will support Salvation Army programs in St. Joseph. These programs include emergency shelter, a food pantry, youth and senior programs and disaster response.
The Salvation Army also provides holiday meals and gifts for families who might otherwise go without.
Anyone wishing to donate to The Salvation Army by credit card may call 1-800-SAL-ARMY. Checks may be mailed to The Salvation Army at P. O. Box 1417 St. Joseph, MO 64502.
“All gifts made in our community stay in our community,” said Major Ronald Key.