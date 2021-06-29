The sale of St. Joseph's Downtown YMCA was finalized Tuesday morning.
"It is good for the building to finally be off the market," said YMCA Interim CEO Jeff Collen.
"I think it will help the Y get into a stable financial position," he said. "They'll be able to pay off some existing capital debt."
The property sold for $290,000 to Lowell Hartell. Hartell is the founder and president of Trex Mart convenience stores.
Seeing the sale was a melancholic experience for members of the organization, Collen said.
"I think everybody is sad that it was necessary to sell the building... but happy that it happened," he said.
The building was put on the market in October, when its doors permanently closed.
It's undetermined what Hartell will do with the property, Collen said.
