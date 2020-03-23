Before LeBlond High School, there was the Convent of the Sacred Heart. It was the female counterpart to the all-boys Christian Brothers that had its own colorful history and traditions, remembered former convent students Madeline Sanders and Janet Schiesl.
“I do remember, of course, that we couldn’t talk except in the lunch room and outside,” Schiesl said.
Sanders remembered the limited athletic opportunities at Sacred Heart.
For example, basketball was in a small room with no baskets. Instead, squares painted on the wall served as baskets
“There wasn’t a basket there to get the ball through, but if you hit the square that was it,” Sanders said.
There was volleyball and softball too, she added.
They also had clothing attire inspections in this strict, no-nonsense environment.
“Now, you know, it’s a different world,” said.
The Religious of the Sacred Heart came to St. Joseph in 1853 to open a school for girls.
The first school on Fourth Street proved insufficient, so land was purchased on 12th Street between Angelique and Messanie streets and a new school opened there in 1858. It’s now the current site of the Oakridge Apartment complex.
For several years, Sacred Heart was both a boarding school and a day school for young ladies. There also was a Little Convent on the grounds for boys and girls until 1901, when the nuns opened a grade school at Cathedral.
Between 1916 and 1920, the convent was closed. It became mainly a day school for girls, although grade-school classes were offered there until 1943.
In accordance with the guidelines of its Society, Sacred Heart stressed a liberal arts education along with strong religious and moral training. Uniforms were worn daily, remembered Schiesl.
“We had to go up and pass inspection for the nuns,” she said.
In 1956, the dioceses of Kansas City and St. Joseph merged and educational guidelines were changed.
The Convent of the Sacred Heart closed in 1960. That same year, the Benedictines opened Bishop LeBlond High School.
Sanders said when a nun died, she was buried right there on the grounds of Sacred Heart.
“When they tore down the building, they moved the bodies,” she said.
In 1970, Christian Brothers and LeBlond merged
“It was our understanding that the Bishop wanted to have the boys and girls together, so the nuns decided that they would close and it was awfully hard,” Schiesl said.
In April, alumni from both Christian Brothers and LeBlond high schools plan to bring their reunion groups together for a 50-year celebration.