Another project that will play into the larger plan to redevelop the St. Joseph Riverfront area moved forward in the process for approval recently.
An application for funding for a potential RV park on the northern section of the Riverfront was approved by the St. Joseph Tourism Commission along with an agreement to create several amenities in the area.
The park, which would be named Eagle’s Way Riverfront Park, would be constructed on land already owned by the potential developer, who would leverage $750,000 in private funds for construction.
However as part of the agreement, the city would use $1.3 million in transient guest tax funds to create eight smaller projects within the park:
Pickleball courts — $300,000
Splash park — $250,000
Event pavilion — $200,000
Access road — $195,000
Lighting — $150,000
Urban trail access — $80,000
Public restrooms — $75,000
Playground — $50,000
City staff recommended approving the agreement during the July 9 tourism commission meeting, which they did.
Clint Thompson, director of planning & community development for the city, said the RV park has been discussed for years and both project leaders and the public seemed to like the idea.
“This is something that the consultant and working with stakeholders and the community through a public process identified as an aspect that would improve tourism and would be the ideal type of use in that area because of the potential for flooding,” Thompson said.
The tourism commission, and ultimately the City Council, also approved the creation of a trail on the nearby bluffs for $3.9 million earlier this year. Thompson said the trail and existing features would work together to increase tourism.
“It would also be an attraction for not only our local residents to use but also for visitors coming to St. Joseph,” Thompson said. “In combination with the ball fields, adjacent casino and then the soon-to-be-developed river bluff trail system, I think they’d complement one another.”
If approved, the remains available balance in the Transient Guest tax fund would be just over $3 million. Those funds are collected from guests who stay in St. Joseph’s hotels and motels and must be used for tourism projects only.
Thompson said city staff is now in the process of finalizing the agreement in a way that would minimize risk if the project turns out to not be lucrative or to not be completed.
“The city has played a role on private development, whether it be through the use of the transient guest tax or through the use of any other economic development incentive,” he said. “So, we will replicate this agreement after other agreements that we’ve used in the past and had success with. There’s always a mechanism you want to place in an agreement to protect both sides.”
The City Council will have to vote on the agreement before any work can begin.