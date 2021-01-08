Repairs are coming for a breach that still sits open in the Rushville-Sugar Lake levee after flooding in March of 2019.
The Missouri Corps of Engineers has had to work with the National Resources Conservation Service to get approval for work on the levee because it sits on Wetland Reserves Program property.
Thursday was the first monthly update for Missouri River Basin Water Management of 2021. Mike Dulin, an emergency management specialist with the Corps of Engineers, said the official bids will be up for the breached levee this week.
“... the 13th, the Rushville-Sugar Lake levee bid starts advertising,” Dulin said. “We have had some good construction weather this winter. So far, 49 of 56 levee contracts have been awarded, with completion of total projects sitting at 63%.”
The cost of the levee fix is shared, with 80% from federal money and a 20% local match. Of that 20%, a Community Development Block Grant was approved by the county to cover 75% of the local match.
Dulin said construction should begin quickly after the contracts were awarded.
And with the dry conditions experienced in the Missouri River Basin over the last several months, this should bode well for the levee breach getting fixed before prime flooding season.
“A large portion of the basin is covered in some sort of drought,” Doug Kluck, a climatologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Kansas City, said.
Last winter, flood water remained and didn't allow any work to be done on levee repairs.
With it being early in the snowfall timeline, there is a good chance figures will change for the flooding outlooks coming this spring. But for the time being, the river is sitting extremely low. In St. Joseph, the Missouri River is just over three feet in depth.
“2020 was a transition year. As the year progressed, much of the basin went into drought. We switched from flood control to meeting flow targets all over the basin,” said John Remus, chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management.