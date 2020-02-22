Face masks are a popular sales item every year when the flu hits, but Brenda Hass rarely sees this kind of feverish demand.
“It’s almost impossible to keep them on the shelves,” said Hass, manager of durable medical equipment at Rogers Pharmacy on Frederick Avenue. “All of my suppliers are out of stock.”
She isn’t alone. Pharmacies and clinics are finding that basic surgical masks and the tighter-fitting N-95 respirators are in short supply, just as the flu season peaks. Medical providers can’t place all the blame on fevers and body aches close to home.
Ten times zones away, news footage makes it seem that every person in China wears a face mask as the world’s most populous country attempts to limit the spread of the coronavirus. That’s an exaggeration, but demand has reached eye-popping proportions.
In California, a boutique maker of hand-sewn face masks received an order to ship 100,000 units to Dubai. Pharmacies in Hong Kong sold 10,000 boxes of masks in the last week of January. In China, factories now churn out 20,000 face masks a day.
All this has a ripple effect in St. Joseph because most of those face masks don’t make it to U.S. shores.
“We’re not able to order any more as a clinic right now,” said Dee Cox, a nurse practitioner at Urgent Care Express, a walk-in clinic at Tuscany Village in St. Joseph. “What we have is all that we’re going to get for the foreseeable future. So there is a shortage and I think a lot of that is because of the coronavirus and some of larger institutions, like hospitals, that need them.”
The situation highlights concerns that an industry trade group, the Secure Mask Supply Association, has raised about an over-reliance on imported masks and respirators in the United States. Prestige Ameritech, a mask manufacturer in Texas, believes that nine of every 10 U.S. medical professionals uses an imported mask or protective equipment.
The trade group questions whether the United States would be able to provide enough face masks to soothe public anxiety in the event of a pandemic, when countries that normally export would try to horde supplies for their own populations.
“With limited U.S. supply, the answer is certainly a resounding ‘no,’” the association writes on its website. “A ‘cover your cough’ campaign will be the only defense.”
Coronavirus is not a pandemic, and a person in St. Joseph is much more likely to die of the flu. But the worldwide rush for masks exposes vulnerabilities.
Right now, providers aren’t panicking. Hass said Rogers receives a limited allotment but can no longer count on overnight deliveries. Urgent Care Express has backstock but doesn’t know when new orders can be filled. Officials with Northwest Health Services said masks are on back order, while the City of St. Joseph Health Department anticipated the shortage and placed a preorder before supplies dwindled. A spokeswoman said Mosaic Life Care has a sufficient supply for the flu season.
Regardless of mask availability, the public shouldn’t panic about coronavirus but also shouldn’t overlook the flu, which is blamed for 14,000 deaths a season.
“The chances of the coronavirus, even though the symptoms are the same, are much smaller in this part of the country,” Cox said. “But the masks really do make a difference because both coronavirus and the flu are spread through respiratory droplets, which means if you cough or you sneeze, it can spread for about 6 feet. That’s why you want to wear a mask if you’ve got symptoms of the flu.”