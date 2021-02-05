St. Joseph Downtown Rotary Club #32 is raising funds to continue the fight against polio.
Donations can be made online at my.rotary.org/en/donate by selecting “Polio Fund.” Those wanting to donate also can send a check to the St. Joseph Rotary Club treasurer at P.O. Box 8171, St. Joseph, MO 64508.
Dr. Tim Curry, a St. Joseph dentist, remembers all too well the polio outbreak in the United States in the 1950s. He remembers being carried to his grandfather’s car, taken to a doctor's office and then to the hospital with polio. He was placed in isolation for two weeks, not seeing anyone who was familiar to him. He had just turned 6.
Many people who were children in the early 1950s remember friends and family members who contracted polio. Some suffered lasting effects and others died. Many, like Dr. Curry, recovered.
Rotary began a journey in 1979 to commit to eradicating polio for the world’s children. The United States has been polio free since 1979 and the western hemisphere since 1991. Rotary is close to accomplishing the goal of eradicating polio completely. There are only two countries that continue to report cases each year: Afghanistan and Pakistan. Rotary and other partners have forged relationships with leaders of various parts of these countries and the progress continues.