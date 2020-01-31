As the Air National Guard moves its base from the south side of Rosecrans Memorial Airport to the north, the city is planning to profit from the space left behind.
The guard will continue to operate on city property with a similar agreement as they currently are under, but the property and structures they are leaving on the other side of the terminal could revert back to city ownership.
Last month, the St. Joseph City Council approved two grants totaling $150,000 with matches from the State of Missouri ($95,000), Chamber of Commerce ($5,000) and the city ($50,000) for a feasibility study to determine which of the 17 buildings that would be vacated by the guard could be leased to private businesses.
This week, an aviation consultant agreement with Jviation, Inc. was approved, as well as a $44,500 Airport Aid Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to provide financial assistance for an Airport Business Plan. This amount will be funded 10% by the city.
Airport General Manager Abe Forney said the guard's move may take years, but the study will help to determine what types of business could fit the space left behind and what types could most benefit the airport.
"They're building their property up to the north, so our vision is to hopefully take over some of that property down there and this business plan will help introduce what type of economic impact it could help to benefit the airport," Forney said.
He said some of the property on the south side of the airport is federally owned and some is city owned. The plan will look at both.
"This business plan will help identify what we can do with that federally owned property, maybe it gets turned over to the city," Forney said. "On the other side, there is some city-owned property down there and some of those buildings that are on that property, this business plan would help market that."
He said the ideal situation would be to get businesses that support aviation and could utilize the runways.
"Obviously, there is more of an interest for aviation generated businesses," Forney said. "As long as the businesses have some type of aviation need, it's good for us."
He said Lockheed Martin, Boeing and other military incorporated groups could be looked into for that location.