Rides 4 Roofs work on house

Workers with Peak 2 Peak Roofing Company work on a new roof for St. Joseph resident Adam Bolonyi on Thursday as part of the Rides 4 Roofs program. Rides 4 Roofs, founded by Peak 2 Peak employee Shanin McCoy, raises funds to help repair and replace roofs for residents in need. 

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

One local charity is providing roofs to residents in need through motorcycle rides and other fundraisers.

The Rides 4 Roofs program was established in 2021, and Thursday the organization repaired its first roof for a resident in need.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.