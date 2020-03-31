Rolling Hills Library will remain closed through April 30.
The library made the decision to protect patrons and staff as the U.S. battles COVID-19. The library closed its branches in St. Joseph and Savannah on March 19 with original plans to reopen on April 1.
Bookmobile services are also suspended until further notice.
The library is continuing its curbside pickup service between the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, April 6. Call the Belt branch at 816-232-5479 or the Savannah branch at 816-324-4569.
Patrons also can put items on reserve at the library's website rhcl.org. All items should be kept by patrons until the library reopens. All due dates are changed to May 1.