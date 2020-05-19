Sign-up is now open at Rolling Hills Library for the 2020 Summer Reading Program, and while the annual effort to promote reading still includes books and prizes, it will have a different look than past years.
There will be no in-library events, including the featured weekly performers, but there will be virtual story times for young kids, book discussion groups for adults and crafts and activities for all ages from June 1 through July 31. This year’s theme of “Imagine Your Story” highlights fairy tales, fables and make-believe stories.
“We are very disappointed that we can’t bring the performers to our communities this year,” Michelle Mears, the library's director, said. “We want kids to be safe, and we know there could be many parents who might not bring their kids to these events to keep them safe, so we had to weigh those factors and cancel the programs.”
Participants can sign up online at rhcl.org/summer or by calling the Belt branch at 816-232-5479, the Savannah branch at 816-324-4569 or the Bookmobile at 816-205-7100 to speak to a staff member. In-person registrations will be taken when the library reopens to the public on Tuesday, May 26.
Everyone who registers will be entered into prize drawings for gift baskets and three $100 Walmart gift cards. Participants who reach their reading goals will earn a second entry for the drawings as well as other prizes. Kids will receive a book bag full of activities to do at home when they register.
The library will announce online programs on its online calendar at rhcl.org and on Facebook.