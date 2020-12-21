Both branches and all in-person services for Rolling Hills Library are closed through Sunday, Dec. 27, out of an abundance of concern after a library employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Items may be returned to outdoor library drop boxes, but curbside pickup and mailed books to homebound residents have been suspended for the week. Facebook and Zoom programs will continue, and library users can access digital resources, including e-books, e-magazines, music and movie downloads and educational databases, through the library’s website at rhcl.org.
The Belt Branch, 1904 N. Belt, and the Savannah Branch, 514 W. Main, will reopen at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, as long as no other library employees test positive for COVID-19, Director Michelle Mears said.