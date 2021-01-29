In February, Rolling Hills Library is seeking donations of socks to give to the homeless and others in need by having a competition between its Belt and Savannah branches.
Library users can join staff in donating socks at the Belt branch, 1904 N. Belt Highway, and the Savannah branch, 514 W. Main, from Feb. 1 to 28. The socks will be given to Community Action Partnership and Andrew County Ministries.
Clothes baskets will be stationed in both branches to accept socks. The branch that collects the most socks will receive a Sock Fight trophy to display.
Men’s tube socks are preferred because they are large enough to be worn by both men and women and also help keep legs warm.