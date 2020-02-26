A new name is going on the outside of Roger's Green Hills on Fifth Avenue next week, due to Brothers Market purchasing the local grocery store.
After 42 years of owning Green Hills, Janice Allen decided to put the store up for sale recently. Brothers Market signed the contract in January and will take-over the store Sunday, March 1.
Allen began working at Green Hills in 1957 and met Roger Allen in 1965. They married in October 1969 and became the owners of Green Hills in 1977.
Lori Snyder, a Green Hills employee, said the store will be open regular hours on Saturday, Feb. 29, but will close March 1 for one day and reopen as Brothers Market on Monday, March 2.
"All the employees are staying and it'll be good for the north end because it needs a grocery store to stay here," Snyder said.
The post office in the grocery store is closing, and it's unknown at this time if Brothers Market is going to apply for a postal contract.
Brothers Market now owns 12 stores across Iowa, Kansas and Missouri. St. Joseph is the largest community Brothers has opened a store in. In 2016, the grocer moved into the former Apple Market store in Savannah, Missouri.