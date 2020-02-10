A Rock Port, Missouri, man has been charged with several felonies after allegedly terrorizing and assaulting a woman and her children for more than two years.
A protection order was placed against Travis Holmes on July 5, 2019, after he had allegedly raped, threatened, shot at and beat a woman.
According to the probable cause report, in February of 2017, Holmes hit the woman while she was holding a child, causing an injury that needed seven stitches to her head.
In November of that year, the woman tried leave Holmes, leading to an incident in which he allegedly broke the windshield of her car and fired two shots at her and two children.
In December of 2019, months after filing a protective order against Holmes, the woman was visited by the man who she claims locked her in her room and demanded she have sex with him. Holmes allegedly threatened to harm her children if she did not comply.
In another incident that same month, the woman claims she and Holmes were making plans for their son's Christmas, and when she tried to leave, he demanded she have sex before she left. The woman claims she realized he would not let her leave unless she complied.
Holmes allegedly has contacted and threatened the woman several times between August of 2019 and January of 2020 while a protective order was in place.
He has been charged with second-degree domestic assault, first-degree rape, first-degree burglary, second-degree sodomy, unlawful use of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, harassment and violation of a protective order.
A warrant has been issued for him in Atchison County, Missouri, and the investigator who filed the probable cause report requested that no bond be allowed because he believed Holmes to be a serious threat to his alleged victims.
Holmes has convictions for domestic assault, false imprisonment, trespassing and failure to appear.