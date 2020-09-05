When asked what the robot is called, Jon Barron says, "Merle."
He's joking. The welding robot doesn't have a name, but it's nevertheless a significant part of I&M Machine & Fabrication's success.
"Things you can do with a manual welder may take a half hour," said Barron, general manager of I&M in St. Joseph. "It might take five to 10 minutes with a robot."
On this Labor Day weekend, it's worth noting that robots are no longer exclusive to science fiction. In the workplace, robots load heavy bags, weld pieces of metal and even perform surgeries. A combination of global competition and COVID-19 fears could accelerate this trend.
"In this country, without automation, you're going to get left behind really fast," Barron said.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of Czech writer Karel Capek's science fiction play about a factory that makes artificial people called robots. The author was the first to coin the term, which was derived from the Czech word robota, for forced labor. In popular culture, perceptions of robots range from the chirping, friendly companions of "Star Wars" to the ruthless destruction of the Terminator.
The reality is more mundane. While robots don't have names and personalities, they do have speed and precision. Companies like I&M and LifeLine Foods use robotics for tasks that are repetitive or require a high level of detail.
At I&M, the robotic arm swings and produces sparks as it quickly welds products ranging from engine mounts on trucks to metal containers for 7,000 bottles of hand sanitizer. LifeLine uses a robotic arm to package and load 50-pound bags, a task that would prove back-breaking for a human on an eight-hour shift, let alone the 24 hours that the robot operates. For LifeLine, it was worth the $1.8 million investment.
"It doesn't take a break, it doesn't go on vacation, it doesn't require a lot of maintenance," said Tim Hale, director of maintenance and engineering at the food ingredients company. "It gives us an edge."
A century after Capek wrote "Rossum's Universal Robots," the question isn't whether robots will destroy the world. It's whether they'll take our jobs.
The answer is not so straight-forward. A study from Oxford Economics found that the number of robots in use worldwide increased to 2.25 million in the last two decades. A separate study from Brookings estimates that about 50% of St. Joseph's jobs are at risk of eventually being lost to some form of automation, with low-skill positions or repetitive tasks like packaging most likely to be impacted.
But could those jobs be at risk anyway, without technology? Companies that invest in automation, a broad term that includes both moving robots that perform a task and computers that monitor or control processes, gain efficiencies and become more competitive. In an automated workplace, there might be fewer jobs, but the ones that remain require more training and could pay more money.
"I don't think they're going to take jobs," said Barron, of I&M. "They're going to create jobs in this country, because we can't compete with China and countries like China if we do it manually."
I&M has undergone numerous expansions over the years and now employs 150 people. It makes fabricated and machined parts for about 160 companies in industries ranging from agriculture to manufacturing and shipping.
Educators in the area, including Hillyard Technical Center, Missouri Western State University and Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City, include instruction in robotics as part of a drive to get students trained for manufacturing in the 21st century.
LifeLine illustrates the way that industry has changed. It operates in buildings that once housed Quaker Oats, a company that employed up to a 1,000 people in its heyday. Using technology, LifeLine is able to process large quantities of corn for the food industry, with a fraction of Quaker's labor force. LifeLine employs about 150.
For instance, Hale said around eight employees were needed to monitor a single mill in the 1920s. Today, one employee does that with the help of computers, cameras and sensors.
"In 1997, that's when the first total lights-out mill was built in Columbia, South Carolina," he said. "Lights out means the mill runs by itself. There's no one there. The technology is available. It's here."
The other thing that's here is COVID-19. While a humanoid robot remains the stuff of science fiction, a global pandemic is all too real. The need to reduce the risk of contagion could drive even more businesses to embrace robots.
"I think it already has," Hale said. "Robotics is going to be there and it's going to continue to grow."