Phoenix Urology had their DaVinci Robotic system on display at their office and talked to patients who received the surgery Saturday.
The robotic system allows a minimally invasive surgery to be done for people who have prostate cancer. Patients at the event raved about the ability to get back to normalcy after surgery and experienced little pain.
Dr. Michael Aberger, one of the urologists who performs these surgeries said the magnification and microscopic incisions makes this a state-of-the-art system.
"We can see any tiny little blood vessel, any nerve, anything like that, to a greater extent than we could with the naked eye, which is one of the huge benefits of this technology," Aberger said.
Beverly Lant had a procedure in March and said she did not have to take any pain medications except for Tylenol and only experienced minor discomfort.
"I had my surgery late in the afternoon on March 6 by later that evening, I was up walking around. I had Tylenol in the hospital, was just there overnight, went home and just took Tylenol," Lant said.
For Chuck Davis, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer and had the surgery three weeks ago described the surgery as life changing and said it allowed them to get back to moving around quickly after a major surgery.
"(I had) discomfort from the incisions and other things that go with it, but that's only for up to a week or so. We're just back to almost normal. It's life saving considering the alternatives. It's well worth it," Davis said.
David Hill who also had prostate cancer said he was back to doing almost everything he wanted to do or normally did.
"I'm mowing the lawn, working in the garden, driving the car and just basically doing everything I always did anyway," Hill said.