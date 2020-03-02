One of the oldest buildings in St. Joseph doesn’t want to feel old when it comes to presenting history.
At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, the Robidoux Row Museum, 219 E. Poulin St., will debut several new exhibits aimed at streamlining its designated slice of St. Joseph history.
“Our biggest goal this year is to get out in the public eye and remind people of what St. Joe was and what St. Joe could be,” Daniel Johnson, executive director for the museum said.
To do so, the museum decided to make the museum experience more linear, with new experiences like “Voices of the Trails” where the museum displays real-life notes and diary entries of people making the trek on the trails. Johnson said it dispels the myths of everyone traveling being a larger-than-life hero or outlaw.
“When kids come in here and see it, the people that were going on (the trails) weren’t these crazy superheroes or these crazy idiots making this travel, that they were just normal people wanting to go west and make themselves a better life,” Johnson said.
On a later date, it also will debut a new exhibit with bedrooms decorated in 1800s fashion and showcasing music and scents from the time that the museum hopes will make for an immersive experience.
“When you’re walking back there, you’re not in 2020 anymore. You’ve actually stepped all the way back 170 years to experience that period,” Johnson said.
At the museum, people can walk through different sections of history, from rooms still furnished similar to the 1800s to checking out exhibits showcasing St. Joseph’s history with entertainment, production and fashion.
The museum is the former home of St. Joseph founder Joseph Robidoux, who built it in the 1840s as temporary housing for other people and eventually, moved in and lived there until his death in 1868. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places and is the last remaining structure Robidoux built.
During the past five years, the museum has undergone several renovations to keep it modern, including a floor project to revitalize more than 100-year-old floorboards and adding a gift shop.
“One of the biggest things is wanting to freshen up. You never want to become stale,” Johnson said.
Where other museums like the Glore Psychiatric Museum focuses on the area’s history with mental health treatment and the Pony Express Museum hones in on the historic mail service, Robidoux Row has its own niche carved out, covering the early history of St. Joseph, from the Robidoux family through St. Joseph creation and early history.
“We’re giving people a chance to really concentrate on a certain era of history ... They can now experience that and then be able to take that and go on to other museums in town and get that next little snippet of history,” Johnson said.
With a more focused experience, he hopes the piece of history the museum offers will stick with people.
“We’re hoping people will get to experience St. Joseph for what it was, to remember what St. Joe was like in its golden age — what it looked like, the excitement of coming into a town where people from all over came ... To be able to take that and help us move forward into the future of this city,” Johnson said.
The museum’s opening day is open to all ages. For more information, call 816-232-5861.