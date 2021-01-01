After about an hour of snow showers on the morning of New Year's Day, roads in the proximity of St. Joseph were covered, but remain in normal operation.
Precipitation began at around 7:30 a.m. in Buchanan County before snow showers arrived at 8:30 a.m. Information updated just after 9 a.m. by the Missouri Department of Transportation showed the extent of Interstate 229 north of the South Side junction with I-29 covered by snow and ice. I-29 itself was covered south of Rochester Road. U.S. Highway 36 is covered by snow and ice throughout the area as are all other state and federal routes in and around the city south of Country Club Village, Missouri.
There were no closures or reports of significant winter storm damage in the immediate area. Pre-existing roadway damage had closed Missouri Highway 118 and Missouri Highway 111 northwest of Mound City, Missouri.