Three St. Joseph area overpasses are scheduled to close next week while crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation make repairs to the driving surface.
In order to allow the concrete to cure, a 24-hour closure is needed on each Buchanan County bridge listed below.
-- Cook Road over Interstate 29 – Closing at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 27, through 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28.
-- Gene Field Road over I-29 – Closing at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, through 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29.
-- Route AC (Riverside Road) over U.S. Route 36 – Closing at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, through 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 30. All ramps at the bridge will remain open.
During the closures, motorists must use an alternate route. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
For more information about MoDOT projects, visit modot.org and view the online Traveler Information Map.