Winter road treatments can help people get around more safely in the snow and ice, but they can take a toll on the environment.
Before each winter weather event, city crews take to the streets applying a mixture of road salt and beet juice. The mixture has shown many benefits such as speeding up the snow-melting process, which in turn helps lower driving risks.
Unfortunately, there can be negative effects on vehicles and vegetation when these are used over and over again.
“Salt is a pretty harsh mineral,” said Sean Cleary, a wildlife biologist with the Missouri Department of Conservation. “The problem is often more so seen up north where salt is used regularly.”
Salt takes away moisture from plants and causes them to prematurely dry out. Evergreens that are exposed to excess salt will show yellowing and browning needles. While their full effects may not be seen right away, eventually all the needles will fall off.
Damage to deciduous trees may not be fully seen until the next growing season when leaves will be sparse or come back less green.
There are a few measures to take to protect plants. Creating someplace for salt to drain into and washing off landscaped surfaces are the most helpful practices. Applying natural Gypsum also will help the process run its course more smoothly while not polluting the environment.
“Salt can cause extended issues when it melts, runoff and it begins to break down,” Cleary said.
A report from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency found that a single teaspoon of salt has the potential to permanently pollute up to five gallons of water.
Another issue arises with contaminating pipes sending corroded lead directly into drinking water.
Rust is the most common problem for vehicles exposed to salt, which is why it is important to wash cars at this time of year.
