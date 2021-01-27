Following days of snow preparation and cleanup, road crews should get a break soon after a final few inches fell Wednesday morning.
Chris Redline, Northwest District engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation, said crews have been busy for days to keep up with snowfall.
"We recently just had a pretty big storm with up to 12 inches of snow north of St Joe. We’ve been working to get that cleaned up. We got another shot across the whole region last night," Redline said. "This snow is a lot easier to clean up than the last one. It’s lighter, didn’t come down as heavy, so we expect to have the majority of that cleaned up by the end of the day.”
Monday was this week's first snowfall, but MoDOT had staff preparing for the weather days in advance. This allowed a smooth operation to combat the storm, he said.
“Our field crew started planning Friday. We saw it coming and knew it could be significant and it was significant north of St. Joe,” he said. “It worked out pretty well. Our crews did a good job as usual and it was a pretty tough storm to fight.”
Roads are being cleared slowly from the snow with plows and salt trucks. Those crews are hoping for a break in winter storms for the rest of the week so they can clean up from the many days of wear on the trucks.
"We’ve got to obviously clean [the trucks] up. We always like to clean them up and get the salt out of them," Redline said. "We want these trucks to last a long time. And that’s kind of the part people don’t see, the post-storm cleanup, but we’re hoping to get a break."
Law enforcement personnel continue to warn drivers to use caution when taking to the roads for the next few days. Crews are out and it is important to give them space while they work to clear roads.
MoDOT has a traveler information map that will show road conditions as snow cover is cleared at traveler.modot.org/.