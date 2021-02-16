Extreme cold and snow has road crews hopeful for some warmer temperatures later in the week in order to get pretreatment working and melt the snow that has accumulated on the streets.
Monday night's low temperature of negative 22 degrees was the fourth-coldest ever in the city's recorded weather history according to News-Press NOW meteorologist Bruce Thomas.
Keven Schneider, St. Joseph’s streets superintendent, said this storm has been a process to work and crews are tired.
“We’ve been out since sometime last week salting the streets. We get a little more snow, we put a little more salt down,” he said. “But we’ve had crews in all weekend long. Guys are about worn out, but when it’s this cold there’s just not much you can do.”
But, predicted warmer temperatures could help them. Both Schneider and Missouri Department of Transportation District Engineer Chris Redline said it is going to be the relief they need knowing they might have some more snow to deal with.
“It seems like this is a never-ending storm and now we’ve got a little more coming in tonight and tomorrow, it sounds like, so we aren’t getting too much of a break,” Redline said.
Salt treatment put on the roads has been unsuccessful due to the extreme cold.
“This has just been very frustrating for the guys and for us and for the residents, I’m sure. But if the sun stays out and we get a little bit warmer temperatures we should be looking a lot better,” Schneider said.
Redline said state crews are ready for roads to warm up and he thinks they will begin to so that any extra snow so that comes this week will be able to melt.
“The pavement temperatures are expected to rise with a bit of a rise in temperature and a little bit of sunshine always makes a huge difference,” he said.
Schneider said traffic and sunshine will continue to melt snow left over on roads the next few days. This will mean side and shaded roads may take a little extra longer. If you think the city missed your road, call 816 271-4848.