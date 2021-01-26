Snow has kept road crews and law enforcement busy since the beginning of the week, and with more winter precipitation expected early Wednesday it appears their work won't let up just yet.
Road crews salted roads around St. Joseph multiple times between Monday and Tuesday.
"We did emergencies three times, secondaries twice and district routes once," Keven Schneider, the city's superintendent of streets and infrastructure, said. "We’ve salted everything, so it’s just giving it a little bit of time to work."
On Monday when snow fell throughout the afternoon and into the evening, the Missouri Highway Patrol's Troop H responded to 108 calls for service and there were about 25 crashes. Sgt. Jake Angle said drivers need to prepare for this weather.
"Almost exclusively, any time we have a weather event like this when we’re dealing with ice- and snow-covered roadways, it’s people driving too fast, too fast for conditions. People need to slow down," Angle said.
By Tuesday afternoon, main roadways, emergency routes and highways were cleared from snow. But side streets and a few areas Downtown still were waiting for the salt mixture to melt, Schneider said. All routes were salted, just not all before the snow hit.
"We debated on pretreatment, but with the rain beforehand it kind of knocked that out because it would just wash the pretreatment off," Schneider said.
Before the roads have had the chance to melt, snow was expected early Wednesday. This may cause many already covered roads to become slick under a new blanket of snow.
"A lot of our secondary routes are still snow covered, have some snow and ice patches on them," Angle said. "People still need to slow down and be careful. Just because it’s not snowing, it’s not coming down, doesn’t mean you can’t lose control and be involved in a crash."
Schneider said city trucks are prepared for any snow plowing or salt treatment needed Wednesday.
"We're going through all the trucks making sure everything is working on them, trying to clean a little bit of salt off from (Monday) night's storm. They’ll be parked and plugged in ready to go for ... if we do get what they’re saying now," he said.