A utility expansion aimed at bringing more development to the riverfront was approved, but not before the funding source for the project was changed.
The $54,000 contract with Lewis Backhoe & Excavating will extend sewer service to the area north of the Heritage Riverfront Sports complex where no service currently exists as part of the Riverfront Master Plan.
Originally, the expansion would have been funded through transient guest tax funds (also known as hotel-motel tax funds), but before the vote on Monday, the council unanimously voted to have the project funded through sewer revenues.
The idea came two weeks before when Kenneth Reeder, a local man who lives in that area, told the council that he believed the project should not be funded with the transient guest tax money, since it is a sewer project.
Councilmember Gary Roach, who sponsored the ordinance that approved the contract, said he's glad the change was made.
"The hotel-motel tax has such restrictions on where they can use the money and sewer does too, but not quite as bad," Roach said. "Really, that should've come out of sewer to begin with, because they're running new sewer lines up to an area of town where we've never had any."
The transient guest tax is broken up into two pots that restrict where income can be spent. All hotels and motels outside of the Downtown district generate money that can only be used for riverfront development. There are currently no hotels or motels that are open Downtown, but any revenue that may be generated through such lodgings in the Downtown district must be spent on Downtown development. All funds generated by the tax are meant to be spent on projects related to tourism.
The expansion of services will pave the way for developments that are part of the Riverfront Master Plan, including a proposed RV Park that has been designed and could see construction.
The city is calling the new force main an "interim service," as it will need to be eventually supplemented by a full gravity line.
"If everything in the master plan that's envisioned occurs, then the sanitary waste water that will be generated will be greater than a pressurized system can handle," Public Works Director Andy Clements said.
He said the future gravity line could cost around $1 million, but it may not be needed for around 20 years.
The Riverfront Master Plan, developed by SWT Design, lists a number of projects which would total $92.1 million ($72.7 million of which would be public funding) over about 20 years.