A master plan to redevelop St. Joseph’s riverfront through a number of projects could see its first work after a Tourism Commission decision last week.
The Commission voted to recommend two projects to the City Council in order begin the long-term process of turning the area into a tourist destination.
The first would involve the creation of a pedestrian trail on the bluffs east of the river, north of Huston Wyeth Park.
Director of Planning and Community Development Clint Thompson said this project is a good starting place because no property would have to be bought, and it can be used by anyone.
“This project is exciting from the standpoint of what opportunities it awards visitors of St. Joseph and residents of St. Joseph to utilize a trail system for biking and pedestrian use, and to see the river from a whole different angle than what currently is experienced right now,” Thompson said.
The trail, with an overlook and trailhead, is expected to cost about $1.5 million. However, city staff is recommending including a $2.4 million pedestrian bridge, that would run over Highland Avenue to connect the trails over the north and south bluffs.
The second project would be a $2.7 million redevelopment of Robidoux Landing Park, also known as Riverfront Park. It would include parking improvements, a playground, urban beach, splash plaza, entertainment infrastructure and waterfront revetment and promenade.
The city believes that the possible demolition of Interstate 229 being proposed by the Missouri Department of Transportation could lead to that area being larger than planned.
“Robidoux Landing Park could be expanded to take advantage of additional property currently being occupied by that double-decker bridge,” Thompson said.
That park is estimated to get 44,000 visitors annually and could bring in around $2 million in new revenue, according to the city.
The projects would use transient guest tax, which is generated through hotels and motels in the city.
Thompson said that pot currently only has just over $4 million, but partnerships could lead to saved revenue.
“City staff is hoping right now to leverage funds set aside for these particular projects,” Thompson said. “If there are any grant opportunities available, we would love to have a public-private partnership to maximize and extend the limited amount of funding that we do have for these projects.”
The riverfront masterplan involves five different project areas and improvements totaling around $90 million over time.