A local man has expressed concerns over transparency regarding riverfront development.
Last month, St. Joseph's Tourism Commission voted to recommend approval of a plan to provide $1.3 million in Transient Guest tax funds to build, among other things, a splash park, pickleball courts and an event pavilion on the private property where an RV park could be developed by a private developer.
Kenneth Reeder, who lives in the area where construction is being planned, says he has been to every Tourism Commission meeting, but still isn't sure why the project will require all of these extra amenities.
Reeder said he is "thrilled" that the RV park is being built, but does not believe such expensive "pocket park" facilities.
"I'm so glad they're doing it, it's something that needs to be done, but the city is not leading them down the correct path. First of all, by not being transparent on how they're going to spend this money, why they're going to spend it in this way and then how are they going to maintain it later," Reeder said.
In an email he sent to members of the City Council and News-Press NOW, Reeder asks for help in making the process more open.
"This entire process must be totally open to the public, not a backroom, offline deal! This is not how or what the Riverfront development Funds were voted on to be spent!" he wrote.
The email chain also includes back-and-forth conversations between Reeder and Director of Planning and Community Development for the City Clint Thompson. In these emails, Reeder asks why $1.3 million in public funds is being spent on a private developer without the input of public citizens.
Eventually, an email was sent to Reeder from City Attorney Bryan Carter, which stated that the public will be allowed to comment on the final agreement, but it is "not feasible" to allow the public to be involved in contract negotiations.
Reeder told News-Press NOW that he does not agree with this and wishes the public would be allowed more of a say.
"Here they're going to spend and obligate our money, here they're going to take on the responsibility of a park down the road, yet it's only going to be between Clint Thompson and the developer?" Reeder said. "No. Every aspect of this (should be transparent)."
Thompson said that many dealings take place between City Hall and private developers, and the public is rarely involved before the open-meeting part of the process. He said this is partially to help protect city funds.
"The city's negotiation between a private developer is never a public process," Thompson said. "However, the decision that's reached during those negotiations become public when they are presented to the City Council, just like every other project utilizing the city's public funds."
Thompson said the public has been allowed to attend Tourism Commission meetings and will be allowed to express concerns when the item is brought before the council, which will have the ultimate say in whether or not the money is used.
"The public process is involved from the standpoint that the public is allowed to comment on the use of the funds once the project is presented to the City Council at a later date," Thompson said. "When that date will occur has not yet been determined."
Reeder believes the RV park would bring in plenty of tourists with the use of "carnival-like" amenities.
"The fourth-largest river in the world doesn't need all that. It brings in people on its own," Reeder said.
He said he worries the park will be left in the city's care in a flood plain where mosquitoes are abundant and will not be worth the money.
The city hopes the extra facilities will bring more tourists to the area.