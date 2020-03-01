The St. Joseph City Council passed riverfront funding using the transient tax Monday. The project was estimated to cost $3.9 million, which caused some debate.
The council voted unanimously 6-0 to pass the project, which would be a mountain bike trail in the bluffs east of the Missouri River near the casino.
Multiple online comments on the News-Press Now Facebook page about the original story said the council and the city didn’t need to be spending the money on the trail.
City Councilman Madison Davis said he believes the project will provide the highest amount of tourism impact for the lowest investment possible, and that the specific hotel/motel tax used for the project had to be put into a tourism-related project.
Davis also said that the trail will be a project that will be up in the bluffs and away from potential flooding that has plagued riverfront locations.
“What it does is, (it) basically takes ground that really, for its entire existence, is completely unusable and turns it into something that can generate economic impact in St. Joseph,” Davis said
Davis said he and the council members believe this would provide an opportunity for excitement from locals as well as having people travel into the town and stay at hotels, shop at stores and eat at restaurants.
Davis said you also could see from comments that people are excited to travel from Kansas City and other areas to go to the bike trail.
Pat Lilly, President and CEO of the St. Joseph area Chamber of Commerce, believes the trail would be unique and draw people into the community.
“The project and the bluffs are pretty unique,” Lilly said. “I’m not a mountain biker myself, but when I’ve spoke to people who are, the bluffs present a unique opportunity for mountain bikers because of the change in terrain.”
Lilly realizes that riverfront development can be categorized in several different ways and that the community is tied to the river, both in history and the future.
“I think from a development standpoint, I think that the trick is to create development opportunities along the river that can co-exist with the river and the potential for flooding,” Lilly said.
Lilly said that the city is not a one-dimensional city and he believes the city is doing well keeping up with streets, and that the city still needs to grow while keeping up with with potential issues.
“From my vantage point, I think, people resist the notion sometimes in St. Joseph that we can be better than we are today,” Lilly said. “I see some of these investments being made, whether it’s in the neighborhoods, whether it’s along the riverfront, whatever the case may be, is to make St. Joseph a better place.”