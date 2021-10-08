Check out the halftime scores for your favorite city and area teams in the seventh week of high school football.
East Buchanan leads Mid-Buchanan 14-13.
Central is down against Lee's Summit 35-0.
Benton trails St. Pius X 34-0.
Lafayette leads Cameron 19-10.
Bishop LeBlond is up 20-8 over Nodaway Valley.
Additionally, St. Joseph Christian traveled to St. Mary's Academy for their matchup, and Savannah hosts Chillicothe.
Check back at newspressnow.com tonight and tune in to News-Press NOW at 10 p.m. for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.