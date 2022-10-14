top story Rivals face off in Week 8 News-Press NOW Chloe Godding Author email Oct 14, 2022 Oct 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jacob Meikel | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Check out the halftime scores for your favorite city and area teams.East Buchanan is up 14-12 over Mid-Buchanan.Savannah trails Maryville 21-14.Benton is down 14-13 against Cameron.Lafayette is down 33-0 against St. Pius X.Central trails Oak Park 30-0.St. Joseph Christian and Pattonsburg are tied 32-32.Check back at newspressnow.com tonight and tune in to News-Press NOW at 10 p.m. for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Halftime Buchanan Score Sport Christianity Cameron Face Off Lafayette Savannah Rival Chloe Godding Author email Follow Chloe Godding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +6 Military Community leaders learn about the 139th Airlift Wing’s operations Public Safety Avoid 21st and Penn streets due to a fire Local News Housing Authority works to provide resources to St. Joseph residents in need +2 Consumer Social Security benefits increasing nearly 9%, residents express appreciation More Local News → 0:55 Partly Cloudy Friday 16 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
