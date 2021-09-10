Big matchups are at play in the third week of Friday night football. Here are the halftime scores for city and area teams.
Lafayette and Benton are tied 14-14.
Central is down 24-0 against Belton.
Mid-Buchanan leads Lawson 28-0.
East-Buchanan is tied 14-14 against Lathrop.
LeBlond is up 38-34 against Doniphan West.
Additionally, Savannah is hosting Kirksville, and St. Joseph Christian traveled to Santa Fe for their Week 3 matchups.
