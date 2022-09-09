top story Rivals face off in Week 3 of HS football News-Press NOW Chloe Godding Author email Sep 9, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jacob Meikel | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Check out the halftime scores for your favorite city and area teams in the third week of high school football.Benton leads 31-0 over Lafayette.Central trails Raytown 22-13.LeBlond is down 38-6 against Worth County.Mid-Buchanan leads 28-0 over West Platte.East Buchanan leads North Platte 42-0.Savannah is up 21-0 against Kirksville.Additionally, St. Joseph Christian hosts Santa Fe. We'll have a score update later on.Check back at newspressnow.com tonight and watch News-Press NOW at 10 p.m. for score updates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Football Buchanan High School Update Sport Halftime Score Face Off Chloe Godding Author email Follow Chloe Godding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +2 Military 139th Airlift Wing targets new aircraft model +2 Home & Garden Master Gardeners to hold symposium at Albrecht-Kemper Local News Jeep’n & Jamm’n to celebrate 11th year Local News Second Harvest aims to reach all community groups in need More Local News → Local Forecast 14 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
