Rivals face off in district championship matchups
News-Press NOW
Chloe Godding
Nov 11, 2022

Check out the halftime scores for your favorite city and area teams.

East Buchanan leads 7-0 over Mid-Buchanan.
Bishop LeBlond is up 22-6 over King City.
Savannah trails Maryville 27-14.

Check back at newspressnow.com tonight and tune in to News-Press NOW at 10 p.m. for more.
